ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

In Focus: Kentucky Treasurer shares updates on STABLE Kentucky program, protecting fossil fuel industry

By Mario Anderson
spectrumnews1.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY — Throughout Women's History Month, we celebrate the contributions of women and remember the sacrifices made by women, for women to help make the world, and our country, a more inclusive place. Allison Ball (R) is serving her second and final term as Kentucky State Treasurer and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

With inflation raging and state coffers flush with cash, governors and lawmakers across the U.S. are considering a relatively simple solution to help ease the pain people are feeling at the gas pump and grocery store — sending money.At least a dozen states have proposed giving rebate checks of several hundred dollars directly to taxpayers, among them California, Kansas and Minnesota. Critics, including many Republican lawmakers, say those checks won't go far enough given the pace of inflation and are pushing instead for permanent tax cuts.A proposal from Maine Gov. Janet Mills is among the most generous in a...
BUSINESS
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update, signs six bills into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, March 24. He spoke at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. Joined by lawmakers, advocates and students from Madison County High School, Gov. Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation. Senate Bill...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Oddities Shop Sells Fossilized Dinosaur Poop

Holy crap! Seriously, though we are talking about poop over here and I am going to do my best to keep my toilet humor at bay but the truth is, on the inside, I am a twelve-year-old child that still laughs at fart jokes. That means I can't promise that there won't be bad jokes ahead too, but I will doo my best. *I'm sorry!*
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Ball
lootpress.com

West Virginia Passes Pro-Fossil Fuel Banking Protection Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced that West Virginia has taken a significant step to protect coal, oil and natural gas industries and jobs in the state with the passage of Senate Bill 262 on Saturday, a bill the Treasurer proposed to lawmakers. The bill...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKYT 27

Kentucky’s bourbon industry leaders meet at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders of Kentucky’s bourbon industry say business is booming. This week, those leaders are at the University of Kentucky for the third annual Bourbon Industry Conference. The overarching message from industry leaders was a positive one. Bourbon is having a huge impact on the Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Senate Bill
My 1053 WJLT

Why Gas is Cheaper in Kentucky Compared to Indiana

The price of gas continues to climb seemingly on a daily basis. As of this writing (Friday, March 11th, 2022), the national average is $4.33 per gallon for regular (the 87 octane most of us use) according to AAA. That's up two cents from yesterday, and well above the previous record of $4.10 back in 2008 before the financial crisis. Unfortunately, it looks like may be a while before we see them drop back down with some experts suggesting the higher prices will likely be around for "for weeks if not months," according to CBS News. There are a number of reasons for the spike in prices, none of which I'll get into here because that's not the point of this article. If you want more on that, the CBS News article I referenced two sentences ago explores those reasons in-depth. What I'm here to explore is why those of us living in Indiana, particularly the southern part of the state, find ourselves paying 20 to 25 cents more a gallon than our friends and neighbors just south of us in Kentucky.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKRC

Federal funding for test-to-stay program in Kentucky schools to end

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A program keeping more kids in the classroom, even if exposed to COVID-19, will soon come to a close. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in the absence of new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding or other legislative appropriations, the following programs that have helped Kentuckians throughout the pandemic will end July 1:
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
marketplace.org

Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes

Crude oil prices were down Monday on news that Shanghai is locking down because of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, which might dampen global energy demand. With the war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and OPEC doing little to increase global supply, prices are still well over $100 per barrel and gasoline is averaging $4.24 per gallon nationwide. That’s down about 10 cents from the all-time high reached a few weeks ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKYT 27

Geocaching brings Kentucky families on a treasure hunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On March 26, 2022, EKU held their first Geocaching event to get people to explore new places differently. “So geocaching is kinda like a little treasure hunt where there are little boxes of different sizes that are hidden throughout the landscape,” said Kelly Watson, Associate Professor at EKU.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

FOCUS | Kentucky miner's death shows a national trend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday’s deadly roof collapse inside a Harlan County coal mine sheds light on miner deaths which are trending higher. James Brown, 33, who was an experienced roof bolter, became the eleventh miner nationwide to die in just the first three months of this year. There have been 12 deaths so far.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wyoming News

#7. Kentucky

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 18 --- Samuel Pate House, Lewisport (very high risk) --- Fred M. Vinson Birthplace, Louisa (relatively high risk) --- Wendover, Hyden (relatively high risk) Built in 1822, the Samuel Pate House was the site of an 1827 trial, in which Abraham Lincoln was charged with operating a ferry across the Ohio River without a license. Lincoln defended himself and won his first case as a lawyer. Though the Ohio River allowed for the development of early Lewisport as a means of transportation and commerce, it has also led to destructive floods, including one in which an entire street was claimed.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy