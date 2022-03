Representatives from Shoebacca join residents and staff of Dallas 24 Hour Club to unload 500+ boxes of shoes(Source: Gangway Advertising) On Tuesday, March 15, Irving-based Shoebacca delivered a donation of 500 pairs of shoes ($40,000 retail value) to residents of Dallas 24 Hour Club (The 24). March 15 was selected as the day for donation because it was National Shoe The World Day, which was created to shed light on the importance of footwear and the need for quality footwear for millions of people worldwide who can't afford or don't have access to it.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO