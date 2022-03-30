ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Hokies fall in tough one to No. 1 lacrosse team in the country

By Ashlyn O’Neill, sports writer
Collegiate Times
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hokies traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday to face one of the most daunting tasks a team can find in front of them: playing the number one team in the nation. The Hokies ultimately fell 8-20 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The top-ranked Tar Heels entered this...

