Two single mom friends formed a sisterhood after deciding to raise their children together in a four-unit home.Friends Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper have gone through multiple life changes in the past few years, including the end of both of their marriages. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the women found themselves living in individual apartments and struggling with the challenges of being a single parent. Harper is mom to her nine-year-old daughter and Hopper has two children, ages 13 and nine. After years of joking about raising their children on a commune, the women thought that purchasing a home together would...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO