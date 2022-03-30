ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dntt expression reveals developmental hierarchy and lineage specification of hematopoietic progenitors

By Fabian Klein
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrinsic and extrinsic cues determine developmental trajectories of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) towards erythroid, myeloid and lymphoid lineages. Using two newly generated transgenic mice that report and trace the expression of terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT), transient induction of TdT was detected on a newly identified multipotent progenitor (MPP) subset that lacked...

Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BRCA1 mutations in high-grade serous ovarian cancer are associated with proteomic changes in DNA repair, splicing, transcription regulation and signaling

Despite recent advances in the management of BRCA1 mutated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC), the physiology of these tumors remains poorly understood. Here we provide a comprehensive molecular understanding of the signaling processes that drive HGSC pathogenesis with the addition of valuable ubiquitination profiling, and their dependency on BRCA1 mutation-state directly in patient-derived tissues. Using a multilayered proteomic approach, we show the tight coordination between the ubiquitination and phosphorylation regulatory layers and their role in key cellular processes related to BRCA1-dependent HGSC pathogenesis. In addition, we identify key bridging proteins, kinase activity, and post-translational modifications responsible for molding distinct cancer phenotypes, thus providing new opportunities for therapeutic intervention, and ultimately advance towards a more personalized patient care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Ex vivo generated human T-lymphoid progenitors as a tool to accelerate immune reconstitution after partially HLA compatible hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or after gene therapy

In this article the author Chantal Lagresle-Peyrou was missing. Biotherapy Clinical Investigation Center, Groupe Hospitalier Universitaire Ouest, INSERM CIC 1416, Assistance Publique-HÃ´pitaux de Paris, Paris, France. Isabelle AndrÃ©,Â Laura Simons,Â Kuiying Ma,Â Ranjita Devi Moirangthem,Â Jean-SÃ©bastien Diana,Â Elisa Magrin,Â ChloÃ© Couzin,Â Alessandra Magnani,Â Chantal Lagresle-PeyrouÂ &Â Marina Cavazzana...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

DNA methylation-free Arabidopsis reveals crucial roles of DNA methylation in regulating gene expression and development

A contribution of DNA methylation to defense against invading nucleic acids and maintenance of genome integrity is uncontested; however, our understanding of the extent of involvement of this epigenetic mark in genome-wide gene regulation and plant developmental control is incomplete. Here, we knock out all five known DNA methyltransferases in Arabidopsis, generating DNA methylation-free plants. This quintuple mutant exhibits a suite of developmental defects, unequivocally demonstrating that DNA methylation is essential for multiple aspects of plant development. We show that CG methylation and non-CG methylation are required for a plethora of biological processes, including pavement cell shape, endoreduplication, cell death, flowering, trichome morphology, vasculature and meristem development, and root cell fate determination. Moreover, we find that DNA methylation has a strong dose-dependent effect on gene expression and repression of transposable elements. Taken together, our results demonstrate that DNA methylation is dispensable for Arabidopsis survival but essential for the proper regulation of multiple biological processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Exploring mitogenome evolution in Branchiopoda (Crustacea) lineages reveals gene order rearrangements in Cladocera

The class Branchiopoda, whose origin dates back to Cambrian, includes"‰~"‰1200 species which mainly occupy freshwater habitats. The phylogeny and systematics of the class have been debated for long time, until recent phylogenomic analyses allowed to better clarify the relationships among major clades. Based on these data, the clade Anostraca (fairy and brine shrimps) is sister to all other branchiopods, and the Notostraca (tadpole shrimps) results as sister group to Diplostraca, which includes Laevicaudata"‰+"‰Spinicaudata (clam shrimps) and Cladoceromorpha (water fleas"‰+"‰Cyclestherida). In the present analysis, thanks to an increased taxon sampling, a complex picture emerges. Most of the analyzed mitogenomes show the Pancrustacea gene order while in several other taxa they are found rearranged. These rearrangements, though, occur unevenly among taxa, most of them being found in Cladocera, and their taxonomic distribution does not agree with the phylogeny. Our data also seems to suggest the possibility of potentially homoplastic, alternative gene order within Daphniidae.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genetic mosaicism in the human brain: from lineage tracing to neuropsychiatric disorders

Genetic mosaicism is the result of the accumulation of somatic mutations in the human genome starting from the first postzygotic cell generation and continuing throughout the whole life of an individual. The rapid development of next-generation and single-cell sequencing technologies is now allowing the study of genetic mosaicism in normal tissues, revealing unprecedented insights into their clonal architecture and physiology. The somatic variant repertoire of an adult human neuron is the result of somatic mutations that accumulate in the brain by different mechanisms and at different rates during development and ageing. Non-pathogenic developmental mutations function as natural barcodes that once identified in deep bulk or single-cell sequencing can be used to retrospectively reconstruct human lineages. This approach has revealed novel insights into the clonal structure of the human brain, which is a mosaic of clones traceable to the early embryo that contribute differentially to the brain and distinct areas of the cortex. Some of the mutations happening during development, however, have a pathogenic effect and can contribute to some epileptic malformations of cortical development and autism spectrum disorder. In this Review, we discuss recent findings in the context of genetic mosaicism and their implications for brain development and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of gene therapy with hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells for monogenic disorders

Ex-vivo gene therapy (GT) with hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) engineered with integrating vectors is a promising treatment for monogenic diseases, but lack of centralized databases is hampering an overall outcomes assessment. Here we aim to provide a comprehensive assessment of the short and long term safety of HSPC-GT from trials using different vector platforms. We review systematically the literature on HSPC-GT to describe survival, genotoxicity and engraftment of gene corrected cells. From 1995 to 2020, 55 trials for 14 diseases met inclusion criteria and 406 patients with primary immunodeficiencies (55.2%), metabolic diseases (17.0%), haemoglobinopathies (24.4%) and bone marrow failures (3.4%) were treated with gammaretroviral vector (Î³RV) (29.1%), self-inactivating Î³RV (2.2%) or lentiviral vectors (LV) (68.7%). The pooled overall incidence rate of death is 0.9 per 100 person-years of observation (PYO) (95%"‰CI"‰="‰0.37"“2.17). There are 21 genotoxic events out of 1504.02 PYO, which occurred in Î³RV trials (0.99 events per 100 PYO, 95%"‰CI"‰="‰0.18"“5.43) for primary immunodeficiencies. Pooled rate of engraftment is 86.7% (95%"‰CI"‰="‰67.1"“95.5%) for Î³RV and 98.7% (95%"‰CI"‰="‰94.5"“99.7%) for LV HSPC-GT (p"‰="‰0.005). Our analyses show stable reconstitution of haematopoiesis in most recipients with superior engraftment and safer profile in patients receiving LV-transduced HSPCs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gene expression study in monocytes: evidence of inflammatory dysregulation in early-onset obsessive-compulsive disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has a complex etiology that seems to include immune dysfunction and alterations in circulating monocytes. To investigate the immune basis and the functional dysregulation of monocytes in this disease, we analyzed gene expression in the peripheral monocytes of pediatric patients with OCD (N"‰="‰102) compared to controls (N"‰="‰47). We examined gene expression in primary cultures of peripheral monocytes from participants, under basal conditions and under exposure to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to stimulate immune response. Whole-genome expression was assessed in 8 patients and 8 controls. Differentially expressed genes were identified followed by protein-protein interaction network construction and functional annotation analysis to identify the genes and biological processes that are altered in the monocytes of OCD patients. We also explored the expression levels of selected genes in monocytes from the other participants using qPCR. Several changes in gene expression were observed in the monocytes of OCD patients, with several immune processes involved under basal conditions (antigen processing and presentation, regulation of immune system and leukocyte cell adhesion) and after LPS stimulation (immune and inflammatory response, cytokine production and leukocyte activation). Despite the qPCR analysis provided no significant differences between patients and controls, high correlations were observed between the expression levels of some of the genes and inflammatory markers (i.e., T helper 17 and regulatory T cell levels, total monocyte and proinflammatory monocyte subset levels, and the cytokine production by resting and stimulated monocytes) of the study participants. Our findings provide more evidence of the involvement of monocyte dysregulation in early-onset OCD, indicating a proinflammatory predisposition and an enhanced immune response to environmental triggers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ferroptosis in oligodendrocyte progenitor cells mediates white matter injury after hemorrhagic stroke

Oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) differentiate to myelin-producing mature oligodendrocytes and enwrap growing or demyelinated axons during development and post central nervous diseases. Failure of remyelination owing to cell death or undifferentiation of OPCs contributes to severe neurologic deficits and motor dysfunction. However, how to prevent the cell death of OPCs is still poorly understood, especially in hemorrhagic diseases. In the current study, we injected autologous blood into the mouse lateral ventricular to study the hemorrhage-induced OPC cell death in vivo. The integrity of the myelin sheath of the corpus callosum was disrupted post intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) assessed by using magnetic resonance imaging, immunostaining, and transmission electron microscopy. Consistent with the severe demethylation, we observed massive cell death of oligodendrocyte lineages in the periventricular area. In addition, we found that ferroptosis is the major cell death form in Hemin-induced OPC death by using RNA-seq analysis, and the mechanism was glutathione peroxidase 4 activity reduction-resulted lipid peroxide accumulation. Furthermore, inhibition of ferroptosis rescued OPC cell death in vitro, and in vivo attenuated IVH-induced white matter injury and promoted recovery of neurological function. These data demonstrate that ferroptosis is an essential form of OPC cell death in hemorrhagic stroke, and rescuing ferroptotic OPCs could serve as a therapeutic target for stroke and related diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Phenotypes, mechanisms and therapeutics: insights from bipolar disorder GWAS findings

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have reported substantial genomic loci significantly associated with clinical risk of bipolar disorder (BD), and studies combining techniques of genetics, neuroscience, neuroimaging, and pharmacology are believed to help tackle clinical problems (e.g., identifying novel therapeutic targets). However, translating findings of psychiatric genetics into biological mechanisms underlying BD pathogenesis remains less successful. Biological impacts of majority of BD GWAS risk loci are obscure, and the involvement of many GWAS risk genes in this illness is yet to be investigated. It is thus necessary to review the progress of applying BD GWAS risk genes in the research and intervention of the disorder. A comprehensive literature search found that a number of such risk genes had been investigated in cellular or animal models, even before they were highlighted in BD GWAS. Intriguingly, manipulation of many BD risk genes (e.g., ANK3, CACNA1C, CACNA1B, HOMER1, KCNB1, MCHR1, NCAN, SHANK2 etc.) resulted in altered murine behaviors largely restoring BD clinical manifestations, including mania-like symptoms such as hyperactivity, anxiolytic-like behavior, as well as antidepressant-like behavior, and these abnormalities could be attenuated by mood stabilizers. In addition to recapitulating phenotypic characteristics of BD, some GWAS risk genes further provided clues for the neurobiology of this illness, such as aberrant activation and functional connectivity of brain areas in the limbic system, and modulated dendritic spine morphogenesis as well as synaptic plasticity and transmission. Therefore, BD GWAS risk genes are undoubtedly pivotal resources for modeling this illness, and might be translational therapeutic targets in the future clinical management of BD. We discuss both promising prospects and cautions in utilizing the bulk of useful resources generated by GWAS studies. Systematic integrations of findings from genetic and neuroscience studies are called for to promote our understanding and intervention of BD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Omicron: a chimera of two early SARS-CoV-2 lineages

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2022) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID"19 that occurred in late 2019 has posed a remarkable threat to public health around the world. It is known that SARS-CoV-2 is a genetically diverse group that mutates continuously, leading to the emergence of multiple variants.1 Potential variants of concern (VOCs), variants of interest (VOIs), or variants under monitoring (VUMs) are regularly assessed based on the risk posed to global public health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel genes bearing mutations in rare cases of early-onset ataxia with cerebellar hypoplasia

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. We propose an approach for the identification of mutant genes for rare diseases in single cases of unknown etiology. All genes with rare biologically significant variants sorted from individual exome data are tested further for profiling of their spatial-temporal and cell/tissue specific expression compared to that of their paralogs. We developed a simple bioinformatics tool ("Essential Paralogue by Expression" (EPbE)) for such analysis. Here, we present rare clinical forms of early ataxia with cerebellar hypoplasia. Using whole-exome sequencing and the EPbE tool, we identified two novel mutant genes previously not associated with congenital human diseases. In Family I, the unique missense mutation (p.Lys258Glu) was found in the LRCH2 gene inherited in an X-linked manner. p.Lys258Glu occurs in the evolutionarily invariant site of the leucine-rich repeat domain of LRCH2. In Family II and Family III, the identical genetic variant was found in the CSMD1 gene inherited as an autosomal-recessive trait. The variant leads to amino acid substitution p.Gly2979Ser in a highly conserved region of the complement-interacting domain of CSMD1. The LRCH2 gene for Family I patients (in which congenital cerebellar hypoplasia was associated with demyelinating polyneuropathy) is expressed in Schwann and precursor Schwann cells and predominantly over its paralogous genes in the developing cerebellar cortex. The CSMD1 gene is predominantly expressed over its paralogous genes in the cerebellum, specifically in the period of late childhood. Thus, the comparative spatial-temporal expression of the selected genes corresponds to the neurological manifestations of the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE

