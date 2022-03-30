ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Targeting Xist with compounds that disrupt RNA structure and X inactivation

By Rodrigo Aguilar
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough more than 98% of the human genome is non-coding1, nearly all of the drugs on the market target one of about 700 disease-related proteins. The historical reluctance to invest in non-coding RNA stems partly from requirements for drug targets to adopt a single stable conformation2. Most RNAs can adopt several...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Indisulam targets RNA splicing and metabolism to serve as a therapeutic strategy for high-risk neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is the most common paediatric solid tumour and prognosis remains poor for high-risk cases despite the use of multimodal treatment. Analysis of public drug sensitivity data showed neuroblastoma lines to be sensitive to indisulam, a molecular glue that selectively targets RNA splicing factor RBM39 for proteosomal degradation via DCAF15-E3-ubiquitin ligase. In neuroblastoma models, indisulam induces rapid loss of RBM39, accumulation of splicing errors and growth inhibition in a DCAF15-dependent manner. Integrative analysis of RNAseq and proteomics data highlight a distinct disruption to cell cycle and metabolism. Metabolic profiling demonstrates metabolome perturbations and mitochondrial dysfunction resulting from indisulam. Complete tumour regression without relapse was observed in both xenograft and the Th-MYCN transgenic model of neuroblastoma after indisulam treatment, with RBM39 loss, RNA splicing and metabolic changes confirmed in vivo. Our data show that dual-targeting of metabolism and RNA splicing with anticancer indisulam is a promising therapeutic approach for high-risk neuroblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

IL-1-mediated inflammation induced by different RNA vaccines is context-specific

Systemic inflammatory responses generated by lipid-formulated RNA vaccines are driven by differential induction of pro- and anti-inflammatory interleukin-1 (IL-1) family members in mice and humans. Whereas RNA modifications can prevent these pro-inflammatory responses, certain lipid formulations used in the vaccines can induce IL-1-mediated innate immunity even in the absence of RNA.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BRCA1 mutations in high-grade serous ovarian cancer are associated with proteomic changes in DNA repair, splicing, transcription regulation and signaling

Despite recent advances in the management of BRCA1 mutated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC), the physiology of these tumors remains poorly understood. Here we provide a comprehensive molecular understanding of the signaling processes that drive HGSC pathogenesis with the addition of valuable ubiquitination profiling, and their dependency on BRCA1 mutation-state directly in patient-derived tissues. Using a multilayered proteomic approach, we show the tight coordination between the ubiquitination and phosphorylation regulatory layers and their role in key cellular processes related to BRCA1-dependent HGSC pathogenesis. In addition, we identify key bridging proteins, kinase activity, and post-translational modifications responsible for molding distinct cancer phenotypes, thus providing new opportunities for therapeutic intervention, and ultimately advance towards a more personalized patient care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Time isn't kind to female T cells

While investigating sex differences in T cell aging, Mkhikian et al. identified a role for excessive IL-7 signaling and N-glycan branching in age-related T cell dysfunction in women and female mice. These findings point to the increasingly recognized importance of the effects of biological sex on immune aging, and delineate new targetable pathways in age-related immune dysfunction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

mA RNA modifications are measured at single-base resolution across the mammalian transcriptome

Functional studies of the RNA N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modification have been limited by an inability to map individual m6A-modified sites in whole transcriptomes. To enable such studies, here, we introduce m6A-selective allyl chemical labeling and sequencing (m6A-SAC-seq), a method for quantitative, whole-transcriptome mapping of m6A at single-nucleotide resolution. The method requires only ~30"‰ng of poly(A) or rRNA-depleted RNA. We mapped m6A modification stoichiometries in RNA from cell lines and during in vitro monocytopoiesis from human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). We identified numerous cell-state-specific m6A sites whose methylation status was highly dynamic during cell differentiation. We observed changes of m6A stoichiometry as well as expression levels of transcripts encoding or regulated by key transcriptional factors (TFs) critical for HSPC differentiation. m6A-SAC-seq is a quantitative method to dissect the dynamics and functional roles of m6A sites in diverse biological processes using limited input RNA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

A distinct mechanism of C-type inactivation in the Kv-like KcsA mutant E71V

C-type inactivation is of great physiological importance in voltage-activated K+ channels (Kv), but its structural basis remains unresolved. Knowledge about C-type inactivation has been largely deduced from the bacterial K+ channel KcsA, whose selectivity filter constricts under inactivating conditions. However, the filter is highly sensitive to its molecular environment, which is different in Kv channels than in KcsA. In particular, a glutamic acid residue at position 71 along the pore helix in KcsA is substituted by a valine conserved in most Kv channels, suggesting that this side chain is a molecular determinant of function. Here, a combination of X-ray crystallography, solid-state NMR and MD simulations of the E71V KcsA mutant is undertaken to explore inactivation in this Kv-like construct. X-ray and ssNMR data show that the filter of the Kv-like mutant does not constrict under inactivating conditions. Rather, the filter adopts a conformation that is slightly narrowed and rigidified. On the other hand, MD simulations indicate that the constricted conformation can nonetheless be stably established in the mutant channel. Together, these findings suggest that the Kv-like KcsA mutant may be associated with different modes of C-type inactivation, showing that distinct filter environments entail distinct C-type inactivation mechanisms.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Xist spatially amplifies SHARP/SPEN recruitment to balance chromosome-wide silencing and specificity to the X chromosome

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Although thousands of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are encoded in mammalian genomes, their mechanisms of action are poorly understood, in part because they are often expressed at lower levels than their proposed targets. One such lncRNA is Xist, which mediates chromosome-wide gene silencing on one of the two X chromosomes (X) to achieve gene expression balance between males and females. How a limited number of Xist molecules can mediate robust silencing of a much larger number of target genes while maintaining specificity exclusively to genes on the X within each cell is not well understood. Here, we show that Xist drives non-stoichiometric recruitment of the essential silencing protein SHARP (also known as SPEN) to amplify its abundance across the inactive X, including at regions not directly occupied by Xist. This amplification is achieved through concentration-dependent homotypic assemblies of SHARP on the X and is required for chromosome-wide silencing. Expression of Xist at higher levels leads to increased localization at autosomal regions, demonstrating that low levels of Xist are critical for ensuring its specificity to the X. We show that Xist (through SHARP) acts to suppress production of its own RNA which may act to constrain overall RNA levels and restrict its ability to spread beyond the X. Together, our results demonstrate a spatial amplification mechanism that allows Xist to achieve two essential but countervailing regulatory objectives: chromosome-wide gene silencing and specificity to the X. This suggests a more general mechanism by which other low-abundance lncRNAs could balance specificity to, and robust control of, their regulatory targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA-targeting and gene editing therapies for transthyretin amyloidosis

Transthyretin (TTR) is a tetrameric protein synthesized mostly by the liver and secreted into the plasma. TTR molecules can misfold and form amyloid fibrils in the heart and peripheral nerves, either as a result of gene variants in TTR or as an ageing-related phenomenon, which can lead to amyloid TTR (ATTR) amyloidosis. Some of the proposed strategies to treat ATTR amyloidosis include blocking TTR synthesis in the liver, stabilizing TTR tetramers or disrupting TTR fibrils. Small interfering RNA (siRNA) or antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technologies have been shown to be highly effective for the blockade of TTR expression in the liver in humans. The siRNA patisiran and the ASO inotersen have been approved for the treatment of patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy, regardless of the presence and severity of ATTR cardiomyopathy. Preliminary data show that therapy with patisiran improves the cardiac phenotype rather than only inducing disease stabilization in patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy and concomitant ATTR cardiomyopathy, and this drug is being evaluated in a phase III clinical trial in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. Furthermore, ongoing phase III clinical trials will evaluate another siRNA, vutrisiran, and a novel ASO formulation, eplontersen, in patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy or ATTR cardiomyopathy. In this Review, we discuss these approaches for TTR silencing in the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis as well as the latest strategy of genome editing with CRISPR"“Cas9 to reduce TTR gene expression.
SCIENCE

