The Gainesville school board approved several construction projects Monday. The board approved $24 million for the construction of a new 103,807-square-foot, three-story academic building at Gainesville High School, with 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms. It will connect to the kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and it will eliminate classes at the Ninth Grade Center. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2023 and will be funded by bond proceeds.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO