Click here to read the full article. In a 2021 interview, Dave Grohl reflected on the first time he met Taylor Hawkins. “We were at some radio show backstage, and he came up with a beer in his hand,” Grohl recalled. “He’s like, ‘Hey, man, what’s up? I’m Taylor, I play with Alanis Morissette. Dude, I love your record, it’s so cool!’ He was such a spaz. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re either my twin or my spirit animal, or my best friend!’ In the first 10 seconds of meeting him.” Those 10 seconds would turn into more than 25...

