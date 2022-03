NEEDHAM, Mass. — Franklin Sports is a multi-national company that makes more than 10,000 products for a variety of sports. In 1949, Irving Franklin was working in the scrap leather business. His grandson, Adam Franklin, said he was approached about making a baseball glove. From there, they began making batting gloves. Franklin Sports developed the first batting glove for professional players. That Pro-Classic glove is still used today.

