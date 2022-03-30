Henrico man faces 23 drug, explosives charges

A 52-year-old Henrico man whose Near West End home was the site of a massive police investigation nearly two weeks ago, now faces 23 drug and explosives charges.

A police search of Michael O. Hardy’s home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent March 17 prompted officers to evacuate some nearby neighbors for about 24 hours while they investigated potentially hazardous materials. The investigation came a day after Hardy had been arrested on a charges of assault and strangulation of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sydney Crowe. Crowe, who had outstanding warrants, also was arrested.

This week, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office presented 23 charges against Hardy – 17 felony charges and 6 misdemeanors. The charges came following a joint investigation that involved Henrico Police, the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office, Henrico Fire’s Hazardous Incident Team, the Virginia State Police, the ATF, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Richmond FBI, and their EOD teams. Those efforts resulted in the documentation of more than 100 items of evidence, most related to drugs, firearms and bomb-making materials found on the property, according to police.

Hardy is being held at the Henrico County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

• manufacturing/possession of explosive device (9 total felony charges);

• possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (one felony charge each for crack cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl, meth);

• manufacturing a controlled substance (one felony charge for crack cocaine);

• setting a spring gun or other deadly weapon (one felony charge);

• maintaining a fortified drug house (one felony charge);

• possession of firearms while illegally manufacturing or distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance (one felony charge);

• possession of illegal fireworks (6 total misdemeanor charges).