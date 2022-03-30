Arizona cannabis firm buys $3.5M dispensary property in Uxbridge

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:JUSHF)(CSE:JUSH) has closed its acquisition of an adult-use and medical retail dispensary, The Apothecarium, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The acquisition of Apothecarium Nevada, together with the April 2021 purchase of Franklin Bioscience NV, LLC, a holder of medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution licenses, enabled Jushi to become vertically integrated in Nevada, as well as provide significant branding exposure for the company’s high-quality product lines, including The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology, and Sѐchѐ. Nevada represents Jushi’s fourth vertically integrated state, accompanying Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Massachusetts.
