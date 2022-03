Many debates will rage on until the end of time. The Beatles or the Stones? McDonald's or KFC? Kirk or Picard? And of course, what's better, the Ibanez Tube Screamer or Boss Blues Driver? Both of these iconic pedals have found their way onto countless pedalboards, all while refusing to be tied to one particular genre. So whether you're eying up the tonal-chameleon that is the Boss BD-2 or you think your guitar sound is sorely missing the mid-boosted characteristic of the Ibanez TS9, we are determined to answer this age-old question once and for all – Ibanez Tube Screamer vs Boss Blues Driver: Which is better?

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO