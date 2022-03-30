Eau Claire School Board President Receiving Threats Over District's Gender Identity Policy

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.

COLLEGES ・ 22 HOURS AGO