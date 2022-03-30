ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.GOV

By ZEKE MILLER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41orfL_0euDvNuE00
Virus Outbreak Biden FILE - President Joe Biden speaks alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the East Room of the White House, March 29, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File ) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the White House announced, a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

Biden would receive the shot after his administration rolls out covid.gov, what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

The additional booster is meant to beef up the body’s protection against COVID-19 in populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 975,000 people in the U.S.

Biden, 79, received the first series of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and a first booster shot in September. The additional booster dose will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for another shot for anyone 50 and older, who can get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations, including boosters.

The unvaccinated, though, are at a far greater risk.

AP writer Darlene Superville contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

33K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Follow WSB Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CNET

I'm Eligible for a Second COVID Booster. Do I Need to Get It?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

FDA approves another Pfizer, Moderna Covid booster for 50 and up

US regulators on Tuesday authorized another Covid-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster. Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot. The latest expansion, regardless of people's health, allows an...
INDUSTRY
KGO

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot. As soon as Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize second booster shots for those over the age of 50, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News on Sunday, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Covid Gov#Ap
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston

Pfizer and BioNTech seek authorization of a 2nd booster shot for older Americans

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday that they had sought emergency authorization for a second booster shot of their coronavirus vaccine for adults 65 and older. The companies’ request to the Food and Drug Administration was based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorized for a somewhat broader group. Their move could further inflame a tortuous debate among scientists over when and how the vaccines’ protection should be bolstered, and for whom.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Russia may target U.S. businesses with cyberattacks, Biden admin warns

The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid "evolving" intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks. As the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in Febrary rages on, the White House on Monday released a fact sheet telling U.S. companies to "Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks." President Joe Biden is also slated to attend a meeting later Monday with Business Roundtable, an association of American CEOs, to discuss the war, among other topics.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Appeals court halts ruling blocking Biden admin climate risk measure

A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted a ban that blocked a Biden administration policy of calculating climate change costs in government decisions. Why it matters: The court's stay in a lawsuit brought by several Republican-led states means that, for now, federal officials can factor in the economic cost of climate change in projects and rulemakings — which could help the Biden administration reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy