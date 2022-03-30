ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Adobe: Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip?

By Aditi Ganguly
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 hours ago

Shares of diversified software company Adobe (ADBE) declined in price even after the company reported record revenues in its last quarter. This was due to its disappointing fiscal 2022 revenue guidance because of the impact it expects from its termination of sales of its products in Russia and Belarus. But as the equity markets stabilize, will ADBE be able to regain momentum soon? Read more to find out.

With a $220.27 billion market cap, Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ) in San Jose, Calif., is a leading diversified software company. It operates in three segments: Digital Media; Digital Experience; and Publishing and Advertising. The company has an ISS QualityScore of 3, indicating relatively low governance risk.

For its fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended March 4, ADBE’s revenues increased 9% year-over-year to a record $4.26 billion. This can be attributed to a 17% rise in its Document Cloud revenues, a 13% rise in its Digital Experience segment revenues, and a 7% rise in its Creative revenues. Its Operating income came in at $1.58 billion, up 8.7% from the same period last year. In addition, ADBE’s net income and EPS rose marginally year-over-year to $1.27 billion and $2.68, respectively.

However, ADBE’s decelerating growth trajectory and the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war caused investors to turn bearish following ADB’s earnings report release. Also, on March 4, ADBE halted the sale of Adobe products in Russia and Belarus and reduced its digital media annual recurring revenue balance by $75 million in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company expects a $75 million revenue impact for fiscal 2022 and a total ARR reduction of $87 million due to the sales halt. Shares of ADBE have retreated marginally since the earnings report, which was released on March 23, to close yesterday’s trading session at $466.33. Also, the stock has declined 17.8% in price year-to-date and 19.3% over the past six months.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Here is what could shape ADBE’s performance in the near term:

Bullish Growth Prospects

Analysts expect ADBE’s revenues to rise 13.3% year-over-year to $4.35 billion in its fiscal year 2022 second quarter (ending May). The $3.31 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter indicates a 9.3% improvement from the same period last year. In addition, the Street expects ADBE’s revenues and EPS to rise 14.8% and 9.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $4.52 billion and $3.41 in its fiscal third quarter (ending Aug. 31, 2022).

Also, analysts expect the company’s revenues to rise 13.1% year-over-year in fiscal 2022 and 14.9% next year. ADBE’s EPS is expected to increase 9.5% in the current year and 18% in its fiscal 2023.

Frothy Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, ADBE is currently trading at 34.13x, which is  66.9% higher than the 20.45x industry average. Its 2.02 forward non-GAAP PEG multiple is 27.2% higher than the 1.59 industry average.

In addition, the stock’s forward EV/EBITDA and Price/Sales ratios of 24.04 and 12.32, respectively, are significantly higher than the 13.35 and 3.49 industry averages. Also, ADBE is currently trading at 28.23 times its forward cash flows, which is 36.8% higher than the 20.63 industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Among the 26 Wall Street analysts that rated ADBE, 21 rated it Buy, while five rated it Hold. The  $566.64, 12-month median price target  indicates a 21.5% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $466.33. The price targets range from a low of $455.00 to a high of $650.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ADBE has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ADBE has a C grade for Stability and Growth. The stock’s relatively high 1.05 beta justifies its Stability grade. Also, the company’s trailing-12-month revenue rose 18% year-over-year. However, its trailing-12-month net income fell 13.3% from the same period last year, in sync with its  Growth grade.

Of the 162 stocks in the D-rated Software – Application industry, ADBE is ranked #41.

Beyond what I have stated above, view ADBE ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, Value, and Quality here .

Bottom Line

As one of the largest diversified software companies in the world, ADBE has an immense market share and customer base. As a result, the company’s growth rate is expected to decelerate in the coming years. Also, ADBE’s termination of operations in Russia is expected to have an adverse impact on its annual revenues in 2022. Thus, we think investors should wait until the company’s growth trajectory stabilizes before investing in the stock.

How Does Adobe (ADBE) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ADBE has a C rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Commvault Systems, Inc. ( CVLT ), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( SSNC ), and Enghouse Systems Limited ( EGHSF ), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

ADBE shares were trading at $462.44 per share on Wednesday morning, down $3.89 (-0.83%). Year-to-date, ADBE has declined -18.45%, versus a -2.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HLXy_0euDuR5H00

Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities.

More...

The post Adobe: Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Dollar General Earnings: What Investors Should Know

Revenue trends should return to positive territory around mid-2022. Dollar General is offsetting most of the pressure from inflation. Watch for steadily improving earnings results throughout the fiscal year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adbe#Adobe Inc#Digital Media#Digital Experience#Document Cloud#Creative#Eps#Russian
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC shares rose 10% last week despite making a questionable and potentially problematic investment in a gold and silver mining upstart. Growth is slowing at BuzzFeed, one of the many fading SPAC deals of 2021. Supply chain concerns are tripping up Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and it's about to end a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

Although moves lower in the market can be worrisome, they're the ideal time to put your money to work. These three stocks offer an excellent mix of growth and value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy