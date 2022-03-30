ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck driver extricated after hitting UTA bus, sending it over gas pump, into vacant motel

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a UTA bus and a pickup truck. The incident happened at 1645 N. Canyon Road near BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium....

