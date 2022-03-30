Truck driver extricated after hitting UTA bus, sending it over gas pump, into vacant motel

A couple was flung into the back of a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster, Utah police told news outlets. A man and woman were sleeping in a dumpster for warmth Thursday, March 10, when they were suddenly lifted into a garbage truck, the West Valley Police told ABC 4.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
A man is recovering after the concrete truck he was driving overturned on Countess Road Northeast in Huntsville. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue officials, the truck fell on its side Tuesday morning while taking the bend in Countess Road near Moores Mill Road. The driver's wife came...
Police called for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Warren County say the woman was injured after the pickup truck she was driving rolled over. Hackettstown police were called a little after 2 p.m. Monday for a hurt woman lying in the southbound lane of Grand Avenue near Robins Court.
CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
An 11-year-old girl died after she tripped and fell under a school bus while running and trying to catch it, Colorado police said. The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, the Parachute Police Department said in a news release. The girl was apparently chasing after the bus...
An abandoned GoPro kickstarted a search for a mystery paddleboarder. The person was having a peaceful day at a Colorado state park. The skies were blue, and the water seemed peaceful, video from the GoPro showed. The paddleboarder still crashed, however, and went tumbling into the water. They weren’t seen...
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
Massimo Alpian was blazing down a road above Boulder on his bicycle. Three cyclists in front of him, who were white, shot through a stop sign. Alpian, whose parents are from Latin America and the Middle East, followed their lead. “I rolled right through, right around the same speed, and...
A snowmobiler died after getting caught and buried in an avalanche in Wyoming, officials said. The snowmobiler was riding near Willow Park on Saturday, March 12, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. Willow Park is just north of the Colorado-Wyoming border. The person became caught in the avalanche and did...
An onlooker called authorities after spotting a 2-year-old girl dangling out the window of a stopped vehicle with an unconscious man behind the wheel, Utah police say. The child also was seen trying to wake the driver in the incident Sunday, March 13, Ogden police told McClatchy News. Officers woke...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tow truck driver is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car over the weekend. Saturday morning, around 1:45, a car drove through a roadblock near where Ralph Crase was working to tow a car away from an accident. That car struck...
A 26-year-old man on his bicycle was hit and killed by a dump truck driver near Kingwood early Wednesday, and Houston police were quick to blame the rider. The cyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pedaling north on Texas Loop 494 near Hamblen Road around 4 a.m. when the driver hit him, according to David Rose, a sergeant with the Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division. The big rig driver claimed the rider darted out in front of him and said he had no time to maneuver out of his path.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck driver was arrested Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a cement truck driven by Patrick Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was southbound on Interstate 75, taking the exit...
TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
