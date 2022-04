CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, agreeing to a one-year extension and $500,000 per year raise that will keep him the Illini coach through the 2027-28 season. Underwood gets another year added on to his existing contract, with a $300,000 bump in his annual compensation and $200,000 increase […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO