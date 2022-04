NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jacob Bullock knew something wasn’t right. “I tried to plant my foot and spin. My knee buckled and popped,” Bullock said. Bullock injured his knee playing basketball for his club team in a game at Normal West on Oct. 10. It turned out to be an ACL tear and required surgery. […]

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO