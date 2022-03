NIPSCO and the United Steelworkers union have agreed to a new contract that includes pay raises and a ratification bonus. "Union leadership notified NIPSCO that the tentative contract agreement between NIPSCO and the United Steelworkers locals 12775 (Physical) and 13796 (Clerical) had been ratified by the bargaining unit employees they represent at NIPSCO," NIPSCO Director of Communications Wendy Lussier said on behalf of the company. "We are pleased that this productive process led to a timely resolution, as we continue focusing on serving our customers and communities."

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 DAYS AGO