Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 4 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (61-14) put an eight-game winning streak on the line Wednesday when they visit the Golden State Warriors (48-28). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we look at the Suns vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Suns, who have already clinched the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the postseason, have won eight straight games and 10 of their last 11. G Devin Booker was just named Western Conference Player of the Week and has averaged 30.9 points per game in the 10 games he has played since returning from being out with COVID-19.

The Warriors are struggling without G Stephen Curry and they have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven. They have fallen 13.5 games behind the Suns as the No. 3 seed and are only one game up on the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks with six games to go in the regular season.

Suns at Warrios odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Suns -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Warriors +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -4.5 (-115) | Warriors +4.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Suns at Warriors key injuries

Suns

  • F Cameron Johnson (quad) doubtful
  • C JaVale McGee (non-COVID illness) out

Warriors

  • G Stephen Curry (foot) out
  • C James Wiseman (knee) out

Suns at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 125, Warriors 113

PASS on the money line. The Suns are rolling and the Warriors are struggling. The Suns have the NBA’s best road record at 30-6. And while the Warriors are 29-9 at home, they have dropped their last two home games.

The Suns’ backcourt is healthy while the Warriors are missing Curry. That gives the Suns a huge advantage, but the price doesn’t warrant a bet on the Suns unless you include a Phoenix win in a parlay bet.

The Suns are 23-13 ATS on the road this season. They have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games. During their eight-game winning streak, they are winning by an average of 15.1 points.

The Warriors have failed to cover the spread in six of their last seven games. They are 20-16-2 ATS at home. They have lost their last three games by at least eight points and by an average of 15.7 per game.

Take the SUNS -4.5 (-115).

The Suns have scored an average of 129.4 points per game in their eight-game winning streak. They have also allowed 112 or more in seven of their last nine games.

The Warriors have been held under 100 points three times in their last seven games and they have allowed over 120 in their last three.

Take OVER 222.5 (-115).

