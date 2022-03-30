ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Roof Of Bowling Alley Collapses As Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Levittown, Bucks County

CNN
CNN
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcKp3_0euDfSVH00

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a Bucks County bowling alley early Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 captured video of the flames over the Levittown Lanes on New Falls Road in Levittown.

The call came in around 5 a.m. New Falls Road is closed due to the fire.

Firefighters reportedly might be having trouble accessing enough water as they battle the fire.

Officials tell CBS3 the fire is still burning out of control. The roof of the building has collapsed due to the fire.

Eyewitness News has been told the fire may have started in a shed, then spread to the main building.

There are several homes and at least one apartment building directly behind the bowling alley on Orchard and Amelia Drives. Firefighters are working to make sure the fire doesn’t spread to the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CNN
CNN

958K+

Followers

141K+

Posts

759M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro says that medics are on the scene on the 2300 block of Rutledge Rd. There was a man living in the structure. No utilities were on. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Pinch and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments in southern Minnesota responded to a fire in downtown Waterville. The Waterville Chamber of Commerce says the fire started early Saturday morning at the Funky Munky bar. At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire, and if there were any injuries. Credit: Waterville Chamber of Commerce Nine fire departments from neighboring areas responded to the scene. Water needed to be pumped from the bay because the water tower was depleted, Waterville officials said.
WATERVILLE, MN
News On 6

Firefighters Battled 2-Alarm Fire In Southwest OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning. The fire was happened at Pro Pallets near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 25th Street. Authorities said some propane tanks exploded from the fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Levittown, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
City
Levittown, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battle early morning fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Flames broke out early Tuesday morning in a three-story building in Lawrence. Everyone made it out safely and no firefighters were injured, but the fire caused heavy damage. A family who lived in the building and owned the store on the first floor are devastated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Cbs#Orchard#Accident#Band Box Pizza#Rossdimattei#Buckscounty#Eyewitness News
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Charleston Fire is on the scene with at least 4 units. There are no reports of injuries at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWT

BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire in Iowa

There are lots of changes happening to one of Omaha's largest destinations. The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a homeowner in northwest Omaha. Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. New details tonight about a domestic situation on Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Lehigh Valley Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Fire crews were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames in the Lehigh Valley area Monday morning. The blaze was reported near Martins Creek on Alpha Avenue in Lower Mt. Bethel Township just after 11 a.m., the Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. Firefighters quickly doused the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
Kait 8

Crews battle large fire on Highway 34

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were out on Tuesday, March 15, battling a large fire in Greene County. Oak Grove Heights Fire Chief Justin Moore said a fire started from a pile of trash that became out of control. The fire spread across three property lines near Highway 34...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
NBC12

Crews battle overnight garage fire on Fulham Drive

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a garage in Henrico went up in flames overnight. Crews got to the scene on Fulham Drive near Chamberlayne and found fire shooting through the roof. It took crews about ten minutes to get it under control. No one was hurt,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
El Paso News

Central EP fire hits apartment complex, roof collapses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Central El Paso. According to EPFD officials their crews arrived at a complex along the 3800 block of Truman Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m. The arrived to find the...
EL PASO, TX
WKRC

Crews battle barn fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A barn-like structure caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Moler Road near Stonelick State Park around 5 a.m. No one was injured in the fire. Officials have not said if they know what caused the fire.
GOSHEN, OH
CBS Miami

Massive Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse At Fort Lauderdale Home

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A rapidly developing fire caused the partial collapse of a roof on a large three-story home. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, around 12:40 p.m. they received a call about the fire at 1817 SE 17th Street. Arriving fire crews saw flames coming from the 8,000 square foot home. Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside, but when flames went through the roof they switched to a defensive operation to try and keep it contained as they efforted to put it out. When the roof partially collapsed, several firefighters were pulled from the home, no injuries were reported. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze. “One of the challenges we face is that we don’t have access to the back of the house. So, our fireboat becomes a very vital asset in this type of scenario,” said Stephen Gollan with Fort Lauderdale Fire. Fire rescue said they believe the fire was started by construction crews working on the roof. “We’re told the torch workers were using caught something in the attic on of fire and by the time 911 was called, the blaze was already making its way through the home.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CNN

CNN

958K+
Followers
141K+
Post
759M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy