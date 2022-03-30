Roof Of Bowling Alley Collapses As Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Levittown, Bucks County

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a Bucks County bowling alley early Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 captured video of the flames over the Levittown Lanes on New Falls Road in Levittown.

The call came in around 5 a.m. New Falls Road is closed due to the fire.

Firefighters reportedly might be having trouble accessing enough water as they battle the fire.

Officials tell CBS3 the fire is still burning out of control. The roof of the building has collapsed due to the fire.

Eyewitness News has been told the fire may have started in a shed, then spread to the main building.

There are several homes and at least one apartment building directly behind the bowling alley on Orchard and Amelia Drives. Firefighters are working to make sure the fire doesn’t spread to the neighborhood.