Attention Cheesecake Lovers this is not a drill! We've found a Kentucky Bakery that is churning out specialty cheesecakes and they're unbelievable. Angel here and I love when I make a yummy discovery on Facebook. My friend, Jennifer, posted a photo of an amazing Oreo Cheesecake this past weekend and I had to know more. She told me it was from her cousin's bakery in Lexington. The cake looked too pretty to eat but at the same time, I would totally look past its beauty and devour it like a beast.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO