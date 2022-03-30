ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut's job growth streak ends with loss of 1,700 jobs

By Kimberly James
thecentersquare.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Connecticut's nine-month job growth streak came to an end with a reported loss of 1,700 private-sector jobs in January. One industry expert said the loss is reflective of the state’s dealings with the economy in recent years. "The loss of private-sector jobs shows...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 1

Related
Middletown Press

Connecticut youth, adults invited to apply for summer DEEP jobs

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection invites residents to apply to join its seasonal workforce. DEEP’s seasonal staff help to protect swimmers on state beaches; keep Connecticut’s outdoor spaces open, operating and maintained; help defend the state from forest fires; conduct research on fish and wildlife; support fish hatcheries and stocking programs; monitor water quality; assist specialized trade, construction and engineering units and perform countless other important roles that keep the department running smoothly each season, according to a statement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston Globe

As Omicron raged in January, job growth slowed in Mass.

Massachusetts employers slowed hiring in January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant. Employers added 10,600 jobs in the first month of the year, down from a revised increase of 14,500 in December, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Monday. The state’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Manufacturing Industry#Cbia
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

4.4 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in February

According to a recent report, the labor shortage crisis is continuing. In February alone, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs while employers were looking to fill over 10 million positions for the seventh month in a row. At a Glance. The “Great Resignation” continues as millions of Americans quit their...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thecentersquare.com

Lawmaker: Slashing gas sales tax 'a requirement, not an option'

(The Center Square) – Suspension of Michigan’s 6% sales tax on gasoline through March 1, 2023 has been proposed by Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich. The bill is in response to record gas prices caused by inflation and international conflict that brought trade restrictions. Gas prices, less than $3 a gallon just over a year ago, have soared past $4 per gallon.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Grisham ranks 50th among governors for economic freedom

(The Center Square) – A new ranking finds that New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham is the worst governor in the country when it comes to economic freedom. Grisham is ranked 50th overall in the American Legislative Exchange Council's (ALEC) annual scorecard of governors, behind Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida job growth continues to outpace nation

(The Center Square) – Florida continues to outpace the nation in job growth. Its workforce has expanded for 22 consecutive months. Its over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 11 consecutive months, since April 2021. Florida's unemployment rate has also been lower than the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy