ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Joy Bauer puts a healthy spin on the viral TikTok custard toast trend

By Joy Bauer
TODAY.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to custard toast transformation! The tried-and-true breakfast staple is once again a highly craved meal thanks to the viral TikTok trend and today, I'm dishing out two flavor renditions that are worth the double-tap: Chocolate-Banana and Blackberry-Pistachio. Regular toast is, well, toast. Blueberry-Pistachio Custard Toast....

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
Distractify

The Too Loud Challenge Is Just the Latest Dance Trend to Go Viral on TikTok

Challenges and trends on TikTok come and go as quickly as users can post videos, which is why it seems like there's a new dance trend on the platform basically every day. Most recently, the Too Loud Challenge has been trending on the platform, and while there are plenty of videos of people doing the challenge, some are wondering what the challenge is and why it's called that.
THEATER & DANCE
Esquire

The Viral TikTok Decor That's Actually Worth Buying

When it comes to adding your personality and style into your home, the finishing touches are what make your hard work look complete. We know, it seems overwhelming (and expensive!) to dive into decoration mode after you've finally finished all the big renovation projects, but fear not: that's where TikTok comes in. There's a whole world of interior design on TikTok, but one of the best corners of the app to find inspiration are home styling videos. TikToker users love to show how they add their personal touch to anything—a shelf, a coffee table, an accent wall—you name it, they're styling it. The amazing finds are also all about convenience and accessibility, so most of the home decor accessories you see on TikTok are available on sites like Amazon and Walmart. That means fast (usually free) shipping and affordable prices. In that spirit, we kept everything on this list under $50.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Bauer
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custard#Food Drink#Chocolate Banana#Greek
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Anthony Anderson hitched a ride with fans after being stranded at Best Buy

Anthony Anderson found himself in the most relatable scenario when he went to Best Buy without a car and made some pretty big purchases. On Monday, Anderson explained in an Instagram post that after buying some TVs for his New York City apartment, he found himself stranded when he realized he had "no way" of getting them back to his place. So he asked a good samaritan for help, and thankfully they agreed.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Latest Banana Bread Treat

There may be no sweet more classic for dipping into your coffee than crispy biscotti. These popular cookies are an Italian confection with an extra hard, crunchy texture that softens when dipped into a warm beverage. Their name derives from the Latin term for "twice baked," per NPR. While these cookies can be flavored with a variety of ingredients, from chocolate to almonds, Trader Joe's just launched a new biscotti flavor that even dutiful cookie eaters may not have seen before.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
Well+Good

A Dietitian Weighs in on Green Goddess Salad, Custard Toast, and 3 Other Recipes You’re Seeing Everywhere Right Now

TikTok is an endless treasure trove of recipe inspiration, from baked feta pasta and salmon bowls to gut-friendly sparkling coffee. It’s almost too easy, TBH, to look up at the clock and realize you've spent over an hour on the app fantasizing about which delicious dish you'll be cooking tonight. But when it comes to some of the biggest TikTok food trends currently hitting the airwaves, it’s not always clear if the recipes are as nutritious as they are tasty. All good—who says everything has to be healthy?—but for those curious about the real-deal nutrient-density of, say, the viral green goddess salad or custard toast, you've come to the right place.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What Is Cottage Cheese and How Is It Made?

Cottage cheese is a tasty, creamy, and versatile ingredient that deserves a permanent spot in your fridge. But what exactly is cottage cheese — and where does it come from? Here's everything you'll ever need to know about the kitchen staple:. What Is Cottage Cheese?. Cottage cheese is essentially...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy