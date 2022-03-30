Joy Bauer puts a healthy spin on the viral TikTok custard toast trend

When it comes to adding your personality and style into your home, the finishing touches are what make your hard work look complete. We know, it seems overwhelming (and expensive!) to dive into decoration mode after you've finally finished all the big renovation projects, but fear not: that's where TikTok comes in. There's a whole world of interior design on TikTok, but one of the best corners of the app to find inspiration are home styling videos. TikToker users love to show how they add their personal touch to anything—a shelf, a coffee table, an accent wall—you name it, they're styling it. The amazing finds are also all about convenience and accessibility, so most of the home decor accessories you see on TikTok are available on sites like Amazon and Walmart. That means fast (usually free) shipping and affordable prices. In that spirit, we kept everything on this list under $50.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO