Maine lawmakers OK bill to ensure student transcript access

DENVER (CBS4) — Disability and consumer advocates are calling on Colorado lawmakers to pass two bills that would help people get the wheelchair repairs they need. Right now, if a powered wheelchair breaks it’s extremely difficult to get it fixed quickly — potentially leaving the owner stranded. “Unfortunately, as more of our stuff, from blenders to tractors, becomes digital, manufacturers are able to lock us out, undermining the repair marketplace and driving up costs and inconvenience for consumers,” Danny Katz, CoPIRG executive director, stated. “We were able to retain the right to fix our vehicles through a state bill. Now, we need to do the same thing for powered wheelchairs.” HB22-1031 would give owners and independent repairers access to the parts, tools, diagnostics and repair manuals to fix their wheelchairs. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “The bill is part of the broader right to repair movement, working to establish the same consumer rights that exist in the automobile marketplace but do not exist in the consumer electronics, agricultural equipment, and medical device marketplaces,” officials with CoPIRG stated. HB22-1290 would make it easier for Medicaid recipients to get timely repairs on their wheelchairs. Both bills are sponsored by Representatives Brianna Titone and David Ortiz.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO