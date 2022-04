By any measure you want to use, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption in January 2022 was a massive eruption. It produced a swirling plume of gas, dust and ash that reached 58 kilometers (36 miles) into the sky, atmospheric waves that traveled around the globe several times, and tsunamis in the Caribbean on the other side of the world. A newly published study now suggests why the scale of this volcanic blast was so huge: a smaller eruption the day before, priming the volcano for a bigger explosion by sinking its main vent under the surface of the ocean. That meant molten...

