Luverne Rotary selects Brockberg essay

I walk around the UC Berkeley campus and wonder how I ended up here. My academic trajectory might more aptly be described as a protracted wander: at 17, I drifted into my first community college because I knew going to college is a thing you are supposed to do, but I drifted right back out two semesters later. I moseyed on over to working in restaurants but quickly came to yearn for a respite from the job hazards — largely chain-smoking and casual alcoholism. My father always told me that the only careers I’d find security in were law and medicine, so with that I toddled into yet another community college with a newfound enthusiasm for biology. As it would turn out, my impromptu zeal was not enough to sustain me through the chemistry gauntlet. I rambled out of school and into working at a law firm because at the very least, my last stint in community college had shown me that I was not destined for a career in the field of medicine, but perhaps I’d have one in law? I strutted back to school with yet another new found purpose — nothing if not a community college connoisseur at this point — I would major in economics, like my mother had, and fall into the reliability of business and law. The roaming continued, and I waited for the moment of divine inspiration to strike where I’d figure out what I wanted to do, if and what I wanted to study, and who I wanted to be; but it simply never came. And so, I leisurely reclined into the dormant nature that was waiting, waiting for a better, smarter, surer version of myself.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO