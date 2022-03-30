ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police searching for two teens wanted for deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been nearly 80 pot shop robberies...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in collision with 13-year-old driver in Tacoma, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — A man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night in a collision with another vehicle driven by a 13-year-old girl near downtown Tacoma, police said. The fatal collision occurred at about 7:41 p.m. on Portland Avenue at the intersection of East 29th Street, according to Tacoma Police Department. Portland Avenue was shut down for several hours while investigators responded.
TACOMA, WA
KRON4 News

Police arrest 4 teens in connection with robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

He left a pedestrian to die on a Tri-City interchange. He’s serving 60 days

It took nearly a year for state troopers to find a Pasco driver who hit and killed a pedestrian at a busy Tri-Cities interchange and then drove away. But Franklin County prosecutors and even the judge agreed that despite the tragedy, he should be treated as a first-time offender. Sergio...
ABC4

WANTED: Murray Police searching for suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is working to identify the man in the photo below. The man is believed to be connected to an incident involving theft and criminal mischief. If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please contact Detective K. Gruendell at 801-264-2658 and reference case MR22-1949.
MURRAY, UT
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Tacoma man’s truck stolen four times this year, wife and friend chase suspect

Travis Todd’s Ford F-250 pickup is the last tangible thing the Tacoma man has that once belonged to his father, who passed away last year. This morning, the truck was stolen from his home for the fourth time this year. The tale of recovering the pickup is nothing short of wild – including audio and video of his wife and friends catching the thief red-handed just blocks away and chasing the crook on foot through a nearby neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
MyArkLaMiss

Greenville Police Department searching for missing Mississippi teen

GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need your help locating 15-year-old Tyrese Brown. Police reported that Brown is a male juvenile who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Brown was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022, wearing khaki pants, a maroon shirt, […]
GREENVILLE, MS
KOMO News

Police arrest Tacoma serial bank robbery suspects

Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma detectives arrested two serial bank robbery suspects in a stolen vehicle just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The 30-year-old male and 28-year-old woman were found at the cross streets of South 14th St. and South G St. and booked into Pierce County Jail early Friday morning.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Drugs, cash, stolen gun recovered from woman’s car in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police seized what were suspected to be drugs and illegal pills, as well as cash and a stolen gun, from a woman’s car last week. Officers from the Federal Way Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were doing extra patrols in the area of the Eastwind Motel in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South.

