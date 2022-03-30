Police searching for two teens wanted for deadly Tacoma pot shop robbery

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
TACOMA, Wash. — A man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night in a collision with another vehicle driven by a 13-year-old girl near downtown Tacoma, police said. The fatal collision occurred at about 7:41 p.m. on Portland Avenue at the intersection of East 29th Street, according to Tacoma Police Department. Portland Avenue was shut down for several hours while investigators responded.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon […]
TACOMA, Wash. — The driver of a semi tractor-trailer who is accused of slamming into several vehicles during the Friday morning commute last week in Tacoma pleaded not guilty Monday to several charges stemming from the chain collision crash that left one person dead and several others hurt. Gregory...
TACOMA, Wash. — When David Longwell left his house to pick up some food and traffic hit a standstill, he figured there had been another crash on E. Portland Ave. in Tacoma. It turns out dozens of drivers had taken over an intersection to spin donuts – a problem that has popped up yet again.
SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Police Department (SPD) arrested a murder suspect on Sunday morning after finding a woman inside an apartment dead from an apparent severe head injury. The suspect, who turns 41 on Tuesday, called 911 around 7:20 a.m. to report that he had killed the woman....
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person is dead and others were injured in a multi-car collision on northbound Interstate 5 near 304th Street in Federal Way on Sunday. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the collision involved three cars, two of which left the freeway and crashed onto Military Road below.
It took nearly a year for state troopers to find a Pasco driver who hit and killed a pedestrian at a busy Tri-Cities interchange and then drove away. But Franklin County prosecutors and even the judge agreed that despite the tragedy, he should be treated as a first-time offender. Sergio...
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is working to identify the man in the photo below. The man is believed to be connected to an incident involving theft and criminal mischief. If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please contact Detective K. Gruendell at 801-264-2658 and reference case MR22-1949.
SHORELINE, Wash. — Disclaimer: This story contains graphic details that may be upsetting. Tyrone Bernard Wells Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in King County Superior Court on Wednesday after a woman was found “brutally murdered” at his Shoreline home. Prosecutors requested Wells’ bail be set at...
YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman from Edmonds who was killed after hitting a mattress on Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace Saturday morning has been identified. The Snohomish County medical examiner identified the woman as Yohana M. Ayele. She died due to blunt force injuries in the collision...
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Deputies are trying to determine if a driver was alone when he drove his car into Lost Lake from the boat launch in Snohomish just before midnight Tuesday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and swim to the shoreline, where he reported that his...
A Pennsylvania pizzeria owner has been charged with murdering her co-owner and longtime partner and allegedly attempting to bury him in her driveway. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, was arraigned on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of missing man Giovanni Gallina, 65, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Travis Todd’s Ford F-250 pickup is the last tangible thing the Tacoma man has that once belonged to his father, who passed away last year. This morning, the truck was stolen from his home for the fourth time this year. The tale of recovering the pickup is nothing short of wild – including audio and video of his wife and friends catching the thief red-handed just blocks away and chasing the crook on foot through a nearby neighborhood.
A Tri-Cities man planned to die by suicide when he asked to hold a revolver at a sporting goods store last month. But he was foiled when he loaded the wrong bullets and tried to pull the trigger while inside the store, according to court records. Steven D. Greenwald, 60,...
GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need your help locating 15-year-old Tyrese Brown. Police reported that Brown is a male juvenile who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Brown was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022, wearing khaki pants, a maroon shirt, […]
Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma detectives arrested two serial bank robbery suspects in a stolen vehicle just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The 30-year-old male and 28-year-old woman were found at the cross streets of South 14th St. and South G St. and booked into Pierce County Jail early Friday morning.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police seized what were suspected to be drugs and illegal pills, as well as cash and a stolen gun, from a woman’s car last week. Officers from the Federal Way Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were doing extra patrols in the area of the Eastwind Motel in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South.
Comments / 5