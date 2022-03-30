Virtual Transfer Information Session

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting a new kind of admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families. The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS!, You can do it, recruitment event will take place Monday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Zapata’s restaurant in Fort Smith. The goal of this event is to provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking UAFS staff, faculty and students will answer questions and make connections for interested students.

