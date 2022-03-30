ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

By ED WHITE
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jkor_0euDFWAt00
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Charges Explainer FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File) (Uncredited)

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday against four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 national election.

Key evidence over 13 days of trial came from two undercover FBI agents and an informant who was among the extremists for months and made hours of secret recordings. Two men who avoided trial by pleading guilty provided critical testimony last week.

One of the last witnesses for the government was the longtime companion of Barry Croft Jr., an alleged leader of the scheme.

"He was antigovernment," Chastity Knight of Bear, Delaware, told jurors in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "He just thought the government's not for him. The government doesn't help the people out. They like to line their own pockets."

Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Fox, Croft and Harris also face additional charges related to explosives.

Knight, 40, cried as she identified one of Croft’s daughters as the person who offered him a chip during a training session with weapons in Luther, Michigan.

“Honey, I’m making explosives. Can you get away from me, please? ... I love you. Get out of here,” Croft said in secretly recorded remarks.

Defense lawyers asked for a direct acquittal, a standard step in a criminal trial, arguing there wasn't sufficient evidence to give the case to the jury. But U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker quickly swept it aside and especially noted the detailed testimony of two star witnesses who pleaded guilty, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks.

Defense teams plan to summon their own trial witnesses, and it's possible the four men will testify. Attorneys claim the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents, informants and marijuana but not a conspiracy.

The men were arrested in October 2020 as they moved closer to obtaining an explosive that could blow up a bridge and hold back police from responding to a kidnapping at Whitmer’s vacation home, according to trial testimony.

Garbin said the men acted willingly and had hoped to create national chaos by striking before the election. He said there was a desire to stop Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

The group was angry over COVID-19 restrictions and disgusted with government, recordings and social media posts show.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, though she referred to "surprises" during her term that seem like "something out of fiction" when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WOKV and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Honey
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy