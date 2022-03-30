ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

LIST: Shelters, safe rooms open on March 30

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, officials are preparing for the storms.

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on March 30

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the following shelters are expected to be open:

  • Adams County Safe Room – 132 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS – Open
  • Joe L Johnson Safe Room – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS  – Opening, March 30, 2022 – 9 a.m.
  • Desoto County Safe Room – 7312 Highway 51 N, Southaven, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – Noon
  • Forrest County 361 Shelter – 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg – Opening March 30, 2022 – 1 p.m.
  • Hancock County Emergency Operations Center – 18333 Hwy 603, Kiln – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.
  • Leetown Shelter – 28290 Leetown Road, Leetown – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.
  • Lamar County Shelter – 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – 2 p.m
  • Brookhaven Building  – 1154 Beltline Dr. in Brookhaven – Opening March 30, 2022 – 12 p.m.
  • Smithville High School – 60017, Highway 23, Smithville, MS – Open
  • Monroe County Learning Center – 52251, Highway 25, Amory – Open
  • Concord Ball Field – 1531 Concord Avenue, Amory – Open
  • Pearl River County Safe Room Carriere – 7407 Highway 11, Carriere, MS 39426 – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.
  • Pearl River County Safe Room Picayune – 501 Laurel St, Picayune, MS 39466 – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.
  • Pearl River County Safe Room Poplarville – 124 Rodeo St, Poplarville, MS 39470 – Open
  • Rankin County Safe Room – 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS 39042 – Standby
  • Tate County Safe Room – 301 Marvin Street, Senatobia, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – 1 p.m.
  • East Webster High School – 195 Old Cumberland Road, Maben, MS – Open
Storm Team 12 Forecast

To view the statewide shelter/safe room map click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

