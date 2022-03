We’ve all run into scenarios while typing when it seems like the keyboard in front of us just isn‘t going to cut it, no matter how advanced it is. It’ll happen when you’re typing out a foreign word or writing a blog about the latest Pokémon trends and need to use an accent mark. Or when you’re trying to figure out how much your new NFT is worth around the world and want to have the correct currency symbols on hand. And of course, there are the em-dash enthusiasts. The question will always hit you: “Wait — how do I type that?”

