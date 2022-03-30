DC Fire and EMS appoints first female assistant fire chief
5 hours ago
WASHINGTON — Queen Anunay became DCFEMS’ first female assistant fire chief in a ceremony Tuesday morning, WUSA 9 reported. Anunay has more than 30 years of experience. She was in the cadet class of 1991 and most recently led department's EMS division. As she spoke Tuesday,...
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Cambridge Fire Department announced Saturday afternoon the death of its second assistant chief. According to a Facebook post, Randy North joined the volunteer department in 1998 and had been an officer for many of those years. The post said North was also a former driver...
Bryan Southard Confirmed As DeSoto’s New Fire Chief. The DeSoto City Council has unanimously confirmed the appointment of 21-year DeSoto’s Fire veteran Bryan Southard as DeSoto’s new Fire Chief. Southard has served as the department’s second in command in the title of Assistant Chief since May of 2018. He succeeds Jerry Duffield who has served as DeSoto’s Fire Chief for the past 9 years.
LORAIN, Ohio — A man died in a head-on collision involving a Lorain Fire Department fire truck on Sunday afternoon, the Morning Journal reported. The civilian, who was driving a sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two firefighters in the truck, which was running siren and...
BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 15, the appointment of Wolfgang Knabe as Interim Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beverly Hills. Former Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Matsch retired from service on December 21, 2021, leading to a vacancy for the position. Beverly Hills...
The assault charge against Lorain fire assistant chief Matthew Homolya was dismissed March 21 by Vermilion Municipal Court and now heads to a Lorain County grand jury. Homolya, 44, of Gore Orphanage Road in Brownhelm Township, was arrested March 9 by Lorain County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities said Homolya, who...
Sometimes you can't wait no matter what the budget says. The City of Superior is giving the green light to hiring an Assistant Fire Chief for the department even though that position will be unfunded by the current budget until July. The motion on March 21 by the Superior Human...
Assistant Northport Fire Chief Daniel Wade has passed away at the age of 68. Wade was the Mayor of Lakeview from 2012 until 2016. He was also well known as the Assistant Northport Fire Chief from 1985 until 2008. Visitation for Bruce Wade will be held on the 24th of...
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Video from a man’s doorbell camera shows him being assaulted by the city of Lorain’s Assistant Fire Chief, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Matthew Homolya, 44, of Vermilion, was arrested last Wednesday, and charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, after...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas. The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to...
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — A tractor-trailer carrying raw chicken crashed and overturned Wednesday on Interstate 59, leading to a nine-hour rescue, WBMA reported. Officials said a downed tree may have led to the crash. A man was trapped in the overturned truck. More than a dozen agencies responded, and...
VERMILION, Ohio — The city of Lorain’s assistant fire chief Matthew Homolya is on administrative leave after being accused of attacking his neighbor. The alleged assault from March 9 was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, which police released to 3News on Monday. Homolya was arrested for the...
If we can’t decide what’s best for the fire service, then someone else will decide for us — In a recent presentation to a corporate group looking to help reach fire departments, I discussed the nearly 30,000 fire departments across the United States with their 30,000 ways of doing business – a situation that drives much of our internal fire service strife.
PARKTON, Md. — A mayday was called Sunday night after a firefighter fell through a floor of a burning house, WBALTV reported. Crewmembers were able to rescue the firefighter, and EMS providers treated the responder on scene. The Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Co. was assisted by crews from Baltimore...
Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt was eating lunch with firefighters at a local restaurant; another man was shot while leaving — UPDATE at 9:58 a.m., March 27. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a fire chief and another man, WGHP reported.
Freeport EMS fired the executive director who found financial irregularities revealing an almost $100,000 misappropriation tied to a former EMS treasurer. The EMS board fired Chris O’Leath earlier this month, Mayor Jim Swartz confirmed. O’Leath, who also serves as a firefighter in Arnold, was given access to the EMS’s...
“It will never happen here. We are just a small volunteer department; hose big events never happen to us.”. That’s the flawed thinking of some volunteer department leaders and members. For some, the term “mass casualty” seems like one of those unrealistic, one-in-a-million calls. The truth is our limited...
In this episode of “What’s YOUR Problem?” Chief Goldfeder tackles the following question:. "How do you justify letting people drive apparatus to calls without proper courses like pump and EMS?" Check out Goldfeder’s response. Do you have a question for Chief Goldfeder? Email editor@firerescue1.com or submit...
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver was arrested in Clay County Friday after being indicted in the crash that killed Boone County assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney. A Boone County, Missouri, grand jury indicted Kevin Lee Brunson earlier this month on one charge of first-degree...
