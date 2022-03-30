ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

We Try Wednesday: Papa John's Stuffed Crust Pizza

By Gary Poole
chattanoogapulse.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole welcomes in Michelle Sprague from Papa John's...

www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

KFC is offering an exclusive, 11-course tasting menu at an Australian restaurant

Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Stuffed Crust Pizza#Food Drink
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

Applebee’s is adding more drive-thru restaurants this year

Applebee’s is stepping outside of its usual realm in the restaurant business. The casual dining chain will ramp up its presence by opening more restaurants with drive-thru lanes this year, according to a Forbes report. Applebee’s is planning to open about 10 restaurants in 2022, doubling last year’s total,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Olive Garden Might Be Struggling. Here's What To Know

Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.
FOOD & DRINKS
KSNB Local4

New owners of Papa Ray’s Pizza revamping restaurant

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Papa Ray’s Pizza was established in 1959, becoming one of the first pizza shops in Hastings. Now, a central Nebraska couple has come together as the new owners and they’re in the process of renovating the old pizza parlor. James DeBraal and Lindsay Blythe...
HASTINGS, NE
Mashed

How Fans Really Feel About Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is an all-American dish with a national fanbase that fast food companies have been wise to cash in on. Eater ranked some of the most popular fast food and fast casual mac and cheeses, giving those from Boston Market and Panera Bread top honors. When Chick-fil-A added the creamy side to its permanent menu in 2019, executives described it in a press release as "the perfect pairing" with the chain's chicken offerings. According to Chick-fil-A's menu, the pasta is combined with a parmesan, cheddar, and Romano cheese mixture, then baked in-restaurant to ensure it has that absolutely necessary "crispy top layer." Yum!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Make 'Everything Aldi Pizza' For Less Than $3, According To A Shopper

After a rough start in the U.S., the German-bred grocery chain Aldi has worked its way up the ranks of American grocery stores in recent years — and it's not just because the average Aldi checkout line moves 40% faster than those of its competitors (via Forbes). As a discount chain, Aldi is adamant about keeping its products affordable, but the store seems to be just as serious about quality. When Aldi invited The Telegraph to tour its headquarters in 2013, the public saw just how meticulous the family-owned business is about testing its products before putting them on its shelves. This may be especially true of the products made in Aldi's test kitchen, including its $3-or-less Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. Some people avoid it, but The Kitchn's Jessica Kelly tried every variation of the stuff at her local Aldi and touted it as the best grocery store 'za around.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy