We Try Wednesday: Papa John's Stuffed Crust Pizza

Mac and cheese is an all-American dish with a national fanbase that fast food companies have been wise to cash in on. Eater ranked some of the most popular fast food and fast casual mac and cheeses, giving those from Boston Market and Panera Bread top honors. When Chick-fil-A added the creamy side to its permanent menu in 2019, executives described it in a press release as "the perfect pairing" with the chain's chicken offerings. According to Chick-fil-A's menu, the pasta is combined with a parmesan, cheddar, and Romano cheese mixture, then baked in-restaurant to ensure it has that absolutely necessary "crispy top layer." Yum!
