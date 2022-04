Batum is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Despite coach Tyronn Lue saying Batum would be capped at 19 minutes going forward, he's played 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, over the past two games. Both he and Marcus Morris (knee) have popped up on the injury report Thursday, and if one or both players sit out, more minutes could be in store for Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Robert Covington.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO