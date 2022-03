Fast & Furious 10 star Vin Diesel says that the final films will end up "completing the mythology." Now, the actor is no stranger to sharing short snapshots of his life on social media. On Instagram, he posted a long message along with a picture of Dom Toretto. In the paragraph, he talked about why he's been gone from social media for a while. Diesel is hard at work hammering out the details of Fast 10. Reports have swirled about casting and Jason Momoa has confirmed that he's playing the bad guy this time around. So, there's clearly a lot riding on this swan song for the family that viewers have come to adore. Everyone gets a nod here as Fast 10 could end up being a wild assortment of talent not seen in Hollywood since Avengers: Endgame. Check out what the star had to say in the post down below.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO