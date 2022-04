A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO