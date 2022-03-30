ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

By ED WHITE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ixplx_0euD6aSz00
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Charges Explainer FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File) (Uncredited)

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday against four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 national election.

Key evidence over 13 days of trial came from two undercover FBI agents and an informant who was among the extremists for months and made hours of secret recordings. Two men who avoided trial by pleading guilty provided critical testimony last week.

One of the last witnesses for the government was the longtime companion of Barry Croft Jr., an alleged leader of the scheme.

"He was antigovernment," Chastity Knight of Bear, Delaware, told jurors in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "He just thought the government's not for him. The government doesn't help the people out. They like to line their own pockets."

Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Fox, Croft and Harris also face additional charges related to explosives.

Knight, 40, cried as she identified one of Croft’s daughters as the person who offered him a chip during a training session with weapons in Luther, Michigan.

“Honey, I’m making explosives. Can you get away from me, please? ... I love you. Get out of here,” Croft said in secretly recorded remarks.

Defense lawyers asked for a direct acquittal, a standard step in a criminal trial, arguing there wasn't sufficient evidence to give the case to the jury. But U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker quickly swept it aside and especially noted the detailed testimony of two star witnesses who pleaded guilty, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks.

Defense teams plan to summon their own trial witnesses, and it's possible the four men will testify. Attorneys claim the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents, informants and marijuana but not a conspiracy.

The men were arrested in October 2020 as they moved closer to obtaining an explosive that could blow up a bridge and hold back police from responding to a kidnapping at Whitmer’s vacation home, according to trial testimony.

Garbin said the men acted willingly and had hoped to create national chaos by striking before the election. He said there was a desire to stop Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

The group was angry over COVID-19 restrictions and disgusted with government, recordings and social media posts show.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, though she referred to "surprises" during her term that seem like "something out of fiction" when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRMG and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NebraskaTV

FBI informant who helped FBI crack Whitmer kidnapping plot to testify Friday

A postal worker became the FBI's key informant in the trial against four suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In Day six of the kidnapping plot trial, a 35 year-old FBI informant known as Big Dan testified in U.S. District Court Friday about hundreds of hours of recordings and secret phone calls and messages he captured while embedded with the Wolverine Watchmen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Knight#Honey
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Freed to Kill: How a notorious serial killer escaped his death row

Fox Nation’s new five-part series, “Freed to Kill,” takes a deep dive into the investigation behind one of the country’s most “sadistic” serial killers, Kenneth Allen McDuff. In 1992, U.S. Marshal Parnell McNamara and U.S. District Attorney Bill Johnston were investigating the mysterious abduction...
WACO, TX
WSET

MS-13 gang members plead guilty to conspiracy to kill fellow inmate

(WSET) — On Monday, five MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate. According to the Dept. Of Justice, the last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary – Lee pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gretchen Whitmer: FBI agent 'bomb-maker' in kidnap plot

Men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor in 2020 sought to buy bombs with "IOUs", a court has heard. FBI agent Timothy Bates testified Monday that he had posed undercover as a bomb-maker and infiltrated the plotters' group. The group was "excited" to buy bombs, but did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy