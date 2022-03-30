ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

United Way has $600,000 in grants available for Community Essentials

By Julie McClure
smilepolitely.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Champaign County Community Essentials initiative funds programs that are working to meet our community's most basic needs: food, housing, healthcare, clean water, and access to technology. They've announced a request for...

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 1

