United Way has $600,000 in grants available for Community Essentials

In April of 2020, United Way of McPherson County created the Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist county residents who were economically affected by the pandemic. This included people who lost jobs or work hours due to the impact of COVID-19. The fund helped individuals and families pay immediate bills such as rent/mortgage, utilities and prescriptions while providing referrals for other needs such as food, support pertaining to eviction, childcare, and other needs. This fund was financed through individual donors, corporate sponsors and employees, the City of McPherson and a grant obtained through the Kansas Health Foundation. In addition, federal and state funding came through McPherson County administered by the McPherson County Community Foundation.

