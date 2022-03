DALLAS (AP) — SMU named Rob Lanier as its coach on Sunday after he took Georgia State to the NCAA Tournament this season. Lanier was 53-30 in his three seasons at Georgia State. He previously took Siena to the NCAA tourney in 2002, in the first of his four seasons as coach there. In between those head coaching stints, Lanier was an assistant at Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

DALLAS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO