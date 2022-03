The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Avs. "Obviously the first game was a good one. Two good teams going at it. Last game we played, no excuse, but we had a lot of games coming up and had a lot of games that week, and obviously didn't have the push that we needed to beat a good team like Colorado. But it's been tough battles and obviously a top team in the league and we have to bring our A-Game to have a chance.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO