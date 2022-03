It appears the Los Angeles Lakers will be without a pair of big names for Tuesday's game at the Dallas Mavericks. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters Monday that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest. James went down with a left ankle sprain during Sunday's 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and didn't participate in Monday's practice. He instead stayed back at the team hotel for treatment.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO