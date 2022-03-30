MHS boys tennis opens season eyeing return to state

Manhattan High’s Kelton Poole (left) waits for his partner Luke Craft (right) to serve in a match last season. Poole is one of just two returners from the Indians’ 2021 state tournament team. Photo courtesy Katherine Poole

Coming off a third-place state finish last spring, the Manhattan High boys tennis team opened the season at the Washburn Rural Invite Tuesday.

Anderson Arnold and Jack Spiegel, the Indians No. 2 doubles team, posted the team’s best result of the tournament by going 3-1 to finish as the runners-up. They beat Highland Park’s Paiz and Barremeo 8-0, Sacred Heart’s Johnson and Cheney 8-4 and Topeka West’s Engel and Rutledge before falling to Washburn Rural’s Labatos and Dodge 8-3.

The No. 1 doubles pair of Jackson Byerly and Advith Natarajan placed fourth with a 2-2 mark. They beat Washburn Rural’s Bradbury and Maru 8-3 and Gardner-Edgerton’s Bishop and Luke 8-6 before losing to Washburn Rural’s Park and Willingham 8-2 and Junction City’s Lorenzo and Matthews 8-4.

Senior Kelton Poole made his debut in the No. 1 singles position with a 2-1 record to finish fifth. He opened the day with an 8-6 loss to Washburn Rural’s Casebeer before beating Olathe East’s Day 6-0, 6-0 and fellow Manhattan senior Jackson Ivester 6-0, 6-1.

Ivester fell to Garder-Edgerton’s Wise 8-1 and knocked off Junction City’s Distolcamp 6-3, 6-1 to go 1-2 and place sixth.

The Indians took the court with just a handful of official practices under their belts, thanks in part to the weather and in part to head coach Tony Ingram’s responsibilities as an assistant for the boys basketball team, which made a run to the state tournament.

That made it tricky for a team that only returns two players — Poole and Ivester — from its 2021 state tournament squad.

“There’s a few question marks,” Ingram said. “I think some of the boys are starting to separate themselves. We’ve been having quite a few challenge matches early here. But the thing about tennis, we can figure out things mid-April and everything. So we’ll have opportunities to compete, not only against each other but also against other schools here.”

Poole made the move to singles this season after qualifying for state as a doubles player in 2019 and 2021. Last season, he and then-senior Luke Craft finished ninth as the No. 1 doubles team.

The singles game is strategically quite different from that of doubles and some players who make the transition struggle with it.

However, Poole is looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I’m really excited about how the pressure’s on me,” he said. “I can’t be frustrated at anyone else. It’s my fault if I mess up, if I lose. It’s just me out there trying my best.”

His coach is also eager to see how he grows as a singles player throughout the season, saying he was good enough last year to have earned the No. 2 spot had he not been playing No. 1 doubles.

“I think Kelton’s got a great shot,” Ingram said. “I’m pretty sure he’ll be a state qualifier and then at that point, once they get to state, it’s kind of luck of the draw, if you will. And so I’m excited for him to get an opportunity to compete at the singles.”

Ivester will take over the No. 1 doubles spot after he and Dil Ranaweera placed 13th at state in 2021 as the No. 2 doubles pair.

This year, he will partner up with sophomore Drake Karr, who missed Tuesday’s season-opener with an ankle injury. The two have a history, having played together in United State’s Tennis Association tournaments.

“We haven’t lost yet together so hopefully that transfers well into the season,” Ivester said.

His goal is not just to return to state but to place inside the top 10 this time. To do that, he’ll need to improve on his “serving consistency, just a bigger first serve, better percentage, winning points right off the go.”

Beyond Poole and Ivester, things are wide open for other players to make their mark. Ingram said there could even be some freshmen who are varsity regulars by the end of the season. It’s all just a matter of mixing and matching to find the most effective combinations.

But there are a few things in particular he’ll have his eye on.

“I look for them just to get the experience of being on the court,” he said. “And serve consistency is probably my first thing and then being able to consistently push the net with doubles players and being comfortable doing that. I think that will start to separate those who might be a part of the No. 2 doubles team.”

The Indians will return to action next Tuesday at the Washburn Rural Quads. They will open at home Tuesday, April 12.