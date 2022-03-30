ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS boys tennis opens season eyeing return to state

By Zach DeLoach zdeloach@themercury.com
 3 days ago
Manhattan High’s Kelton Poole (left) waits for his partner Luke Craft (right) to serve in a match last season. Poole is one of just two returners from the Indians’ 2021 state tournament team. Photo courtesy Katherine Poole

Coming off a third-place state finish last spring, the Manhattan High boys tennis team opened the season at the Washburn Rural Invite Tuesday.

Anderson Arnold and Jack Spiegel, the Indians No. 2 doubles team, posted the team’s best result of the tournament by going 3-1 to finish as the runners-up. They beat Highland Park’s Paiz and Barremeo 8-0, Sacred Heart’s Johnson and Cheney 8-4 and Topeka West’s Engel and Rutledge before falling to Washburn Rural’s Labatos and Dodge 8-3.

The No. 1 doubles pair of Jackson Byerly and Advith Natarajan placed fourth with a 2-2 mark. They beat Washburn Rural’s Bradbury and Maru 8-3 and Gardner-Edgerton’s Bishop and Luke 8-6 before losing to Washburn Rural’s Park and Willingham 8-2 and Junction City’s Lorenzo and Matthews 8-4.

Senior Kelton Poole made his debut in the No. 1 singles position with a 2-1 record to finish fifth. He opened the day with an 8-6 loss to Washburn Rural’s Casebeer before beating Olathe East’s Day 6-0, 6-0 and fellow Manhattan senior Jackson Ivester 6-0, 6-1.

Ivester fell to Garder-Edgerton’s Wise 8-1 and knocked off Junction City’s Distolcamp 6-3, 6-1 to go 1-2 and place sixth.

The Indians took the court with just a handful of official practices under their belts, thanks in part to the weather and in part to head coach Tony Ingram’s responsibilities as an assistant for the boys basketball team, which made a run to the state tournament.

That made it tricky for a team that only returns two players — Poole and Ivester — from its 2021 state tournament squad.

“There’s a few question marks,” Ingram said. “I think some of the boys are starting to separate themselves. We’ve been having quite a few challenge matches early here. But the thing about tennis, we can figure out things mid-April and everything. So we’ll have opportunities to compete, not only against each other but also against other schools here.”

Poole made the move to singles this season after qualifying for state as a doubles player in 2019 and 2021. Last season, he and then-senior Luke Craft finished ninth as the No. 1 doubles team.

The singles game is strategically quite different from that of doubles and some players who make the transition struggle with it.

However, Poole is looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I’m really excited about how the pressure’s on me,” he said. “I can’t be frustrated at anyone else. It’s my fault if I mess up, if I lose. It’s just me out there trying my best.”

His coach is also eager to see how he grows as a singles player throughout the season, saying he was good enough last year to have earned the No. 2 spot had he not been playing No. 1 doubles.

“I think Kelton’s got a great shot,” Ingram said. “I’m pretty sure he’ll be a state qualifier and then at that point, once they get to state, it’s kind of luck of the draw, if you will. And so I’m excited for him to get an opportunity to compete at the singles.”

Ivester will take over the No. 1 doubles spot after he and Dil Ranaweera placed 13th at state in 2021 as the No. 2 doubles pair.

This year, he will partner up with sophomore Drake Karr, who missed Tuesday’s season-opener with an ankle injury. The two have a history, having played together in United State’s Tennis Association tournaments.

“We haven’t lost yet together so hopefully that transfers well into the season,” Ivester said.

His goal is not just to return to state but to place inside the top 10 this time. To do that, he’ll need to improve on his “serving consistency, just a bigger first serve, better percentage, winning points right off the go.”

Beyond Poole and Ivester, things are wide open for other players to make their mark. Ingram said there could even be some freshmen who are varsity regulars by the end of the season. It’s all just a matter of mixing and matching to find the most effective combinations.

But there are a few things in particular he’ll have his eye on.

“I look for them just to get the experience of being on the court,” he said. “And serve consistency is probably my first thing and then being able to consistently push the net with doubles players and being comfortable doing that. I think that will start to separate those who might be a part of the No. 2 doubles team.”

The Indians will return to action next Tuesday at the Washburn Rural Quads. They will open at home Tuesday, April 12.

The Manhattan Mercury

MHS baseball looks to build on 4th-place finish

Expectations are high around the Eisenhower Baseball Complex, where the Manhattan High baseball team is preparing for its upcoming season. The Indians rebounded from a canceled 2020 campaign with a 19-6 record and a fourth-place finish at the 6A state tournament a year ago. With seven everyday starters and a good stock of other experienced players returning, the opportunity to surpass 2021’s accomplishments is laid out before them.
York News-Times

Cameran Jansky chooses Midland for collegiate track

EXETER – In her final year of high school, Cameran Jansky has left her mark on Exeter-Milligan athletics. The senior dazzled on the volleyball court in the fall, earning first-team all-state honors in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald while helping the T-Wolves reach the state tournament.
EXETER, NE
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits to play for WNIT title at home

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
WMBB

Blountstown boys’ weightlifting wins fourth straight district title

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown boys’ weightlifting team won their fourth consecutive 1A District 4 title on Friday at Sneads High School. The Tigers had 12 lifters make podium finishes including two taking first place; EJ Robinson (129) and David Jemison (238). The top six lifters in each weight class qualified for the 1A […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
JC Post

JCHS Invitational is set for Friday

Track and field will be the focus for the Blue Jays and Lady Jays when they host the JCHS Invitational on Friday. In addition to Junction City other competing teams will participate from Manhattan, Flint Hills Christian, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Salina Central, Salina South and Tonganoxie. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

KU preps for 2018 Final Four rematch against Villanova

NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - Organizers for the Final Four spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the Superdome, while the Jayhawks did some fine-tuning of their own. KU took the court for the first time in New Orleans for a practice session closed to the media and public. “We’re fired...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KCTV 5

Behind the scenes, as KC Current gear up for home opener Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The KC Current women’s soccer team kicks off its home opener Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK. Meteorologist Alena Lee got a behind-the-scenes look out at the stadium on what the team and staff are doing to get ready for an early season match against Racing Louisville. (See videos)
KANSAS CITY, KS
