March 14, 2022 - Adams and Reese LLP's construction practice and Tampa-based Cotney Construction Law LLP have combined their services and team to become a full-service legal and consulting firm. Adams and Reese, which has an office in St. Pete and is made up of 58 construction attorneys, now has 75 through the combination - making it one the largest construction practices in the country. The combination strengthens Adams and Reese's capabilities in high-stakes commercial disputes and transactions. The combined practice now boasts eight Florida Bar board-certified construction lawyers, as well as two Florida-certified general contractors, according to a news release. The new team of attorneys will relocate to Adams and Reese's downtown Tampa office at 100 N. Tampa Street, Suite 4000.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO