Unpopular opinions

There are lots of writers on Medium, Vocal.media, Newsbreak, or on many other writing platforms. In fact, thousands of writers worldwide write differently based on their interests. Some prefer to write novels, stories, or scripts while some enjoy writing self-help, self-motivation, self-love, self-awareness, on the other hand. Many writers write in the medical niche, or others prefer to write money-making articles. All select their niche according to their grip on the topic, or interest, you can say. There is nothing bad about writing in your interested niche. All differ from one another in their niche or style. But all are common as a writer. Thus, as a writer, there are some responsibilities every single writer should take into count. Your writing skill is not for granted, thus it should not be taken for granted. Writing is a blessing or gift that should use in the right way.

