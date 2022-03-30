Unpopular opinions

Contrary to “popular opinion,” there is “unpopular opinion.” Majority opinion necessarily means that minority opinion exists. Each person is unique and carries an individualized set of beliefs and opinions. Believe it or not, this is also true right here in Sanpete County. An opinion I...
Giving grace to me being understanding when someone falls short of expectations, being kind, and being patient. I have said often during the last few years that this is a time when we need to give grace as often as we can.
There are lots of writers on Medium, Vocal.media, Newsbreak, or on many other writing platforms. In fact, thousands of writers worldwide write differently based on their interests. Some prefer to write novels, stories, or scripts while some enjoy writing self-help, self-motivation, self-love, self-awareness, on the other hand. Many writers write in the medical niche, or others prefer to write money-making articles. All select their niche according to their grip on the topic, or interest, you can say. There is nothing bad about writing in your interested niche. All differ from one another in their niche or style. But all are common as a writer. Thus, as a writer, there are some responsibilities every single writer should take into count. Your writing skill is not for granted, thus it should not be taken for granted. Writing is a blessing or gift that should use in the right way.
Last week, a video went viral of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis telling high school students to take off their masks and dismissing the wearing of face masks as "Covid theater." DeSantis was at the University of South Florida in Tampa to announce $20 million in funding for cybersecurity and...
Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
On my show, I often take calls from people in sexless marriages, people struggling with attraction after their partner’s weight gain, or people who don’t like who they are in their relationship. I talk to couples who are exhausted, frustrated, bored—and even people who are doing well, but they’re flinching, waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
Silence can be such a blessing sometimes. When there is silence, I hear the most. I can listen to all the thoughts swirling around in my head, and It is easier to reflect, and problem solve. Silence brings a feeling of peace, because in that silence, it is possible simply to be present. I love sitting on my front porch in the early morning before everyone begins to stir. It is a calm peaceful way to start the day, as I observe everything around me while being still.
Every year I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com). I hope you enjoy these “Best Of” columns from 10 years ago. Today’s topic: Politics.
I am writing this letter in response to a petition asking the governor and state attorney general to consider dropping charges against protesters of the line 3 pipeline construction. The laws of the state are here to protect all of us. That includes construction companies, employees and landowners. If protesters...
The pair tackled everything from the protestors outside Wu's house to Bostonians' intense sports loyalties in the podcast segment. Hillary Clinton and Mayor Michelle Wu certainly have things in common — both broke gender barriers in politics and took unconventional routes to get there. But, they also shared the unique challenge of having to raise a family in the political spotlight.
The majority of the time, we have no idea what happiness is. Happiness comes and goes, like any other emotion. It's fleeting, it's self-centered, and it's constantly changing. In short: no one definition fits all reality; only those who defy conventional wisdom will find happiness.
Some years ago, I was a student facilitator at a three-day workshop where the purpose was to enable a greater understanding through empathy among 14 influential Israeli and Palestinian participants. The aim was to take steps to resolve their never-resolving conflict. These workshops represented an evolutionary step forward in dealing with conflicts over differences.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has unveiled a new policy platform for Republicans ahead of this year’s midterms elections, offering a framework for candidates — and possibly himself — ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. Pence’s “Freedom Agenda,” released Thursday, combines...
Man and woman divorce papersPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. I didn't understand the severity of emotional and financial abuse until I began my divorce. Or how it potentially menaces children. Nor did I understand society's indifference to it. The implied notion is that divorce provides immunity to bullying, threatening, and endangering behaviors. Because of my experience, I have dedicated over a decade to the counseling and research of divorce and severe personalities as a journalist and relationship columnist.
Most people easily get inspired by others and they try to style themself like someone else. Here this writing is for them. I am not putting any research results and hard and fast rules in this piece. But yes, I am boosting you on how to take care of your self-esteem as well as how you can be YOU. This piece is not a strict instruction from a strict professor but yes, a friendly talk to all my readers. Getting inspired by Ellen Bailey’s poem “Be Yourself” along with my own opinion about this, I feel excited about putting it into a story. When I was reading this poem, I exactly feel like Ellen Bailey stole my mind.
In mustering the votes needed to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of legislation prohibiting transgender girls from taking part on girls high school sports teams, lawmakers heard from a very vocal and passionate contingent — females. “I would say the moms and girls of the state seemed to...
