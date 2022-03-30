ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: Lee, Romney should confirm Jackson to court

9 white men, Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn, constitute the Republican members of the United Senate Judiciary Committee. This group spent...

POLITICO

A committeetie vote is a very real possibility for Ketanji Brown Jackson. And if that does occur, here's what would happen next.

Senate Dems would have to use a tool they've invoked *14 times* this Congress — albeit not on a nomination this big. What happened: The Senate Judiciary Committee could very well deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination when it votes on April 4 (after all, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the lone GOP senator on the panel to back her previously, uh, did not sound so inclined this week). But if that happens, Democrats have a well-trodden path to go down. Here's how it could play out:
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
Rock Hill Herald

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with key GOP Sen. Graham wraps up quickly

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham concluded after roughly 15 minutes, a strikingly brief sit down with a key Republican a week before her confirmation hearings begin. Graham, a South Carolina Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was one of three Republicans...
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
Leavenworth Times

Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP

The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday, with Republicans promising pointed questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Democrats full of praise for the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court. Jackson, 51, will answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11...
NJ.com

Nominee Jackson is just what Supreme Court needs | Letters

U.S. Appellate Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly who we need on the Supreme Court. Right now, during her confirmation hearing, the far right is trying to attack her credentials, her experience and her character. But the rest of us know what this is really about: The far right...
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
