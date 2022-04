The Armenian Museum of America, located at 65 Main St., Watertown, recently announced the opening of two new exhibitions in its galleries. The first, “The Art of the Armenian Khachkar” was curated by Helen C. Evans, an Academic Advisor to the Museum who is the Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator of Byzantine Art Emerita at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO