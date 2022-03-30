ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, UT

Green River Spring Summit to plant the seeds of more creative investment in rural Utah MAR 30 – APR 1, 2022

GREEN RIVER – Co-hosted by Epicenter (Green River) and Granary Arts (Ephraim), the 2022 Spring Summit in Green River brings together designers, architects, artists, curators, cultural producers, and community organizers to gather around the concept of “Home.” This three-day event is structured around the cultivation and strengthening of creative investment in...

