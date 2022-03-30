Paul Blaine Stevens

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, Maxine McKean Anderson, returned to our Heavenly Father on March 21, 2022, at the age of 88 in her daughter’s home in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Maxine was born November 24th, 1933 to Theodorus “Mack” Emery McKean, and Iva Shepherd in Birdseye, Utah. She was born at home, the youngest of eight children, seven girls, and one brother. Much of her childhood was spent helping with the daily farm chores including raising chickens, hauling hay, and herding sheep. She often expressed how grateful she was for her loving parents and wonderful upbringing. They have all passed on now, as she was the last living member of her immediate family. She attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Spanish Fork where she enjoyed twirling baton with the school marching band and had many friends that she stayed close to throughout her life.

