Kevin Larsen Creer, 70, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022 at his home in Leland, Utah. Kevin was born on February 13, 1952 and welcomed to the world by his parents, Lorin Wilde and Janice Lillian (Larsen) Creer as well as his older sister, Lana Jean. A few years later, Bradley and then Brandon joined the family. He grew up working alongside his Dad and brothers on the family farm that included a dairy. Kevin was a 1970 graduate of Spanish Fork High School where he was active in FFA, and served as an officer for two years as Historian and Reporter. He attended the FFA National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri in 1969, traveling from Utah by train, which he spoke of often. Kevin attended Utah State University and graduated with an Agricultural Finance Degree in 1977. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

